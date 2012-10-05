LONDON Oct 5 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell by more than 24 percent in September from a year earlier,
company data showed on Friday.
The average daily volume traded in September was $133
billion, down from $176 billion in September 2011 but an
increase from the $115 billion recorded in August.
Volumes have fallen from year-ago levels as some traders,
frustrated by the rise of high-speed computer trading, seek
alternatives to the two main interbank dealing platforms,
Thomson Reuters and EBS, which is owned by interdealer broker
ICAP Plc.
Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the
EBS trading platform dropped 39 percent in September to $111.9
billion from year-ago levels, parent company ICAP said
on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters has started to publish volumes in FXall
after completing the purchase of the electronic foreign exchange
platform in August.
Average daily volumes at FXall rose to $105 billion in
September from $91 billion a year ago. It was also up from $84
billion in August.