LONDON, July 16 Sterling's trade-weighted index rose to its highest in two months on Monday helped by the British pound's robust gains against the struggling euro, data from the Bank of England showed.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 84.1, its highest since May 16, and up 0.12 percent. Its rise came as the euro fell to a fresh 3-1/2 year low against sterling of 78.55 pence in early London trade.

