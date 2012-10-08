LONDON Oct 8 The trade-weighted sterling index fell to its lowest in two months on Monday, weighed down by the British pound's losses against the U.S. currency, data from the Bank of England showed.

Sterling trade-weighted index fell to 83.6, its lowest since August 8 and down 0.36 percent on the day.

Sterling was down 0.6 percent at $1.6046, having fallen to its lowest in a month of $1.6038. Traders cited stop-loss orders below $1.6030.

(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jessica Mortimer)