LONDON, April 2 Sterling rose to a 13-month high versus a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Monday, boosted by its climb to a 4-1/2 month peak against the dollar and gains versus the euro.

Sterling was strengthened by better-than-expected UK manufacturing data, which suggested the economy may dodge a recession.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 82.0 according to Bank of England data, its highest level since February 22, 2011.