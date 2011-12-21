UPDATE 11-Britain's pound sinks, lifting shares, after election shock
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
LONDON Dec 21 Trade-weighted sterling rose to a 9-1/2 month high on Wednesday, boosted by the pound's gains against the dollar and demand for sterling as a relative safe haven versus the euro.
Data from the Bank of England showed the pound's value against a basket of currencies rose to 81.6 from 81.5 earlier in the session, its highest level since March 1.
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, June 8 Sterling slipped against the dollar on Thursday while market bets on how volatile the currency will be over the next 24 hours touched their highest in a year, as Britain voted in a national election that some polls have suggested is too close to call.