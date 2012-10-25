LONDON Oct 25 Sterling rose to a three-week high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday after unexpectedly buoyant UK gross domestic product data pushed the currency higher across the board.

The trade-weighted index rose to 84.1, its highest since Oct. 5, Bank of England data showed.

The gains came as the pound rose to a two-week high of 80.285 pence per euro and a one-week high versus the dollar of $1.6144. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)