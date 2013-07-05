DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
LONDON, July 5 Sterling's trade-weighted index fell to its lowest in nearly two and half months on Friday, dragged down by losses against the dollar which rose broadly after better-than-expected U.S. employment data.
The Bank of England's index, which measures the pound's value against a basket of currencies fell to 79.7, a level last seen on April 22.
The pound lost around 1.3 percent against the dollar , to hit a near four month low of $1.4855. The euro was up 0.5 percent against sterling at 86.00 pence.
Sterling was under pressure after the Bank of England on Thursday guided lower expectations of future interest rate hikes.
