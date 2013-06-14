NEW YORK, June 14 The dollar on Friday pared gains versus the euro and briefly extended losses against the yen after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment retreated this month after reaching its highest in nearly six years in the previous survey.

The euro last traded at $1.3334, down 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3314 before the data.

The dollar briefly fell below 95 yen after the survey, but last traded at 95.08 yen, roughly where it was trading before the data.