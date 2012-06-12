* Spanish bank bailout doubts persist
* Analysts point to Italy as next potential risk
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, June 12 The euro struggled to make
headway on Tuesday as worries over Spain's hasty bank bailout
were compounded by jitters about the elections that may
determine Greece's future in the euro zone.
Initial euphoria over Spain's weekend deal quickly
evaporated as investors feared the bailout-related payments
could come ahead of regular government debt in the queue for
repayment, adding to its high borrowing costs.
The lack of clarity about where the funds would come from
also weighed on the single currency. Traders worried existing
bondholders could incur losses in any debt restructuring if the
euro zone's permanent bailout fund was used for the rescue.
These jitters saw the euro come off its Monday high at
$1.2672 to last stand at $1.2484, still some distance
away from the two-year low of $1.2288 hit earlier in the month.
"We know very little about the Spanish deal. The interest
rate and the period of the loan is a big unknown, not to mention
the source of the funds, so I'm not surprised the market doesn't
quite know how to respond to it," said Daisuke Karakama, market
economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"In the end, the euro failed to rebound after the deal, so I
think there is almost no chance it would gain on short-covering
ahead of the Greek poll," he said.
Parties that support and oppose Greece's international
bailout and harsh austerity measures accompanying it, are
neck-and-neck in opinion polls ahead of the election this
weekend.
European officials discussed limiting the size of
withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and
introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case scenario
should Athens decide to leave the euro.
The options market fully reflected the skittishness among
traders with 1-week euro/dollar implied volatility spiking to a
six-month high at 14.9 percent as quoted by ICAP, up from 10.8
percent last Friday.
BEYOND SPAIN
The situation in southern Europe has been aggravated by an
outflow of money from the region.
Capital flight from Spanish banks hit a record for euro
period, with a net outflow of 66 billion euros in March, the
most recent month for which figures are available. That was
before Spain's fumbled nationalisation of teetering lender
Bankia.
Some market players, however, were already looking beyond
the euro zone's fourth largest economy, and eyeing debt-ridden
Italy as potentially next in line for a bailout which the euro
zone could ill afford.
Economists at Citi said Italy faced rising debt for a
prolonged period and "will most likely require some form of
intervention from the ECB (which has already supported Italy
twice), the EFSF/ESM (euro zone rescue funds) and the IMF at
some point".
"If it came to saving Italy, than the whole euro project
would be in grave danger and everyone would look to Berlin to
save Italy," said Michiyoshi Kato, senior vice president of
forex sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.1 percent to 99.05 yen
, with traders citing selling by model funds and Tokyo
players dumping long positions in the pair. Japanese exporters
placed their offers around 100 yen, they added.
The dollar inched down against the safe-haven yen to 79.38
yen, coming off the previous day's high at 79.92 yen. The
crucial support was seen at 77.65 yen hit on June 1.
Traders said any rise in the dollar may be curtailed by
offers ahead of 80.00 yen. They added there are stop-loss orders
above 80.00, and larger ones above 80.25 with the ascending
100-day moving average at 80.21 serving as a resistance.
The Australian dollar was last trading at $0.9895, from
$0.9980 in late local trade on Monday. It rallied to $1.0010
early on Monday as short-covering kicked in after Spain's
rescue.
It has a minor support around $0.9820, with resistance
sitting around $1.0010.