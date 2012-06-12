* Spanish bank bailout poses more questions than answers
* Analysts point to Italy as next potential risk
* Yen ticks down as IMF sees it moderately overvalued
* Risk appetite recovers a bit in the afternoon, lifts
Aussie
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, June 12 The euro struggled to make much
headway on Tuesday as worries over Spain's hasty bank bailout
were compounded by jitters about the upcoming elections that may
determine Greece's future in the euro zone.
Initial euphoria over Spain's weekend deal quickly waned as
investors feared the bailout-related payments could come ahead
of regular government debt in the queue for repayment, adding to
its high borrowing costs.
The lack of clarity about where the funds would come from
also weighed on the single currency. Traders worried existing
bondholders could incur losses in any debt restructuring if the
euro zone's permanent bailout fund was used for the rescue.
These concerns saw the euro trade at $1.2499, well below its
Monday high of $1.2672, but also a safe distance from the
two-year low of $1.2288 hit earlier in the month.
"We know very little about the Spanish deal. The interest
rate and the period of the loan is a big unknown, not to mention
the source of the funds, so I'm not surprised the market doesn't
quite know how to respond to it," said Daisuke Karakama, market
economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"In the end, the euro failed to rebound after the deal, so I
think there is almost no chance it would gain on short-covering
ahead of the Greek poll," he said adding that the euro is most
likely to stay tethered to the 1.23-1.25 band this week.
Parties that support and oppose Greece's international
bailout and the harsh austerity measures accompanying it, are
neck-and-neck in opinion polls ahead of the election this
weekend.
European officials have discussed limiting the size of
withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and
introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case scenario
should Athens decide to leave the euro.
The options market fully reflected the skittishness among
traders with 1-week euro/dollar implied volatility spiking to a
six-month high at 14.9 percent as quoted by ICAP,
up from 10.8 percent last Friday.
BEYOND SPAIN
The situation in southern Europe has been aggravated by an
outflow of money from the region.
Capital flight from Spanish banks hit a record for the euro
period, with a net outflow of 66 billion euros in March, the
most recent month for which figures are available. That was
before Spain's fumbled nationalisation of teetering lender
Bankia.
Some market players, however, were already looking beyond
the euro zone's fourth largest economy, and eyeing debt-ridden
Italy as potentially next in line for a bailout, which the euro
zone could ill afford.
Economists at Citi said Italy faced rising debt for a
prolonged period and "will most likely require some form of
intervention from the ECB (which has already supported Italy
twice), the EFSF/ESM (euro zone rescue funds) and the IMF at
some point".
"If it came to saving Italy, then the whole euro project
would be in grave danger and everyone would look to Berlin to
save Italy," said Michiyoshi Kato, senior vice president of
forex sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
Rome faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to
4.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds at its mid-month
auction.
The yen reversed early morning gains after the International
Monetary Fund said it was moderately overvalued, adding the
chance of further yen appreciation due to Europe's debt crisis
poses a risk to outlook.
This saw the euro rise 0.3 percent to 99.39 yen
with Japanese exporters placing their offers around 100 yen,
traders said.
The dollar inched up against the yen to 79.53 yen, hovering
below the previous day's high at 79.92 yen. Crucial support was
seen at 77.65 yen hit on June 1.
Traders said any rise in the dollar may be curtailed by
offers ahead of 80.00 yen. They added there are stop-loss orders
above 80.00, and larger ones above 80.25 with the ascending
100-day moving average at 80.21 serving as a resistance.
The Australian dollar was last trading at $0.9905,
from its Monday high of $1.0010. It gained in line with the
afternoon rise in S&P futures. It has a minor support around
$0.9820, with resistance sitting at the peak reached yesterday.