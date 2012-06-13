* Euro runs into selling by investors at uptick
* Euro zone bond yields to offer direction to currencies
* USD/JPY ensconced between offers and bids from real money
players
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 13 The euro was steady on
Wednesday, w ith bearish investors selling at higher levels as
concerns mounted that debt contagion would ensnare Italy and as
general unease prevailed about the euro zone before crucial
Greek elections.
Even yields on normally safe-haven German bunds climbed in a
clear signal that investors are increasingly gloomy about the
euro zone. Some cited this as evidence that the rising cost of
shoring up the euro zone was taking a toll on Germany's
creditworthiness.
Germany is Europe's largest economy and paymaster and major
currencies are likely to take cue from euro zone bond yields,
traders said. If Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to
edge up towards unsustainable levels of around 7 percent, the
euro could come under more pressure in the near term.
On the other hand, if bond yields eased, it could provide
some temporary relief to the euro.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.2522, well above
its near 2-year low hit on June 1 at $1.2288 but below its
three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672.
It rose past reported offers from sovereign investors around
$1.2520 with stop-losses triggered on its move to a session high
of $1.25389. Near term resistance is eyed at the 21-day moving
average around $1.2551.
"There is a risk that the Spanish problems could spread to
Italy and investors are mindful of that," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"The risks are asymmetrical against the euro and while only
a bout of short covering can lift the euro, we would suggest
investors fade into that rally."
Investors and speculators have added to significantly high
bearish bets against the common currency in the past few months
as the euro zone crisis swept across much of Europe. The euro
has fallen more than 7 percent from the peak of 2012 hit in
February and few see the situation improving any time soon wit h
no credible policy response in sight.
Analysts say unless euro zone policymakers take steps
towards a more cohesive fiscal union and puts its banking system
in order, bearish sentiment towards the euro will stay
entrenched.
IMPLIED VOLATILITY JUMPS
Concerns over the outcome of Greek elections at the weekend,
where parties opposing and supporting harsh austerity measures
imposed by the country's international lenders are neck and neck
in public opinion polls, led some investors to remain on the
sidelines.
The options market was positioning for the elections with
1-week euro/dollar implied volatility trading at the highest
level since November at 15.9 percent as quoted by ICAP
, up from 10.5 percent last Friday.
"One week implied volatility is hitting extreme levels. Many
players are buying downside puts to protect themselves in case
anti-bailout parties win the vote," said a trader for a Japanese
bank. He added if that happened, the euro could quickly tumble
below $1.2288, the 23-month low struck on June 1.
Against the safe-haven yen the euro was up 0.2 percent at
99.70 yen. Traders said Japanese exporters were likely
to cap any gains in the currency around 100 yen.
They also cited uncertainty about the terms of the 100
billion euro Spanish rescue amid fears that private bondholders
could be pushed down the repayment chain below official lenders,
risking losses in any debt write-down, similar to Greece.
Meanwhile, Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to
offer up to 4.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds. The sale
comes as 10-year Italian bond yields have surged past 6 percent,
undermining confidence in the ability euro zone's third-largest
economy to undertake austerity reforms.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 79.54 yen,
hovering below this week's high at 79.92 yen. Traders reported
offers around 79.70 yen from Japanese exporters and bids
emerging around 79.20. Chart analysts were eyeing the 100-day
moving average at 80.23 as the next resistance level.