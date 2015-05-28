* USD touches 124.30 yen, highest level since December 2002
* Traders are wary of verbal intervention from Japanese
officials
* Euro higher
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 28 The dollar hit a 12-1/2-year high
against the yen on Thursday, as investors bet that U.S. interest
rates will rise later this year while monetary policy will
remain ultra-loose in Japan.
The greenback soared as high as 124.30 yen, as a
rise in Tokyo stocks also helped to boost risk appetite and hurt
the safe-haven yen, which has been under pressure from the Bank
of Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus since 2013.
Against the euro, the dollar weakened by 0.4 percent to
$1.0948 after European Central Bank Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny said negative interest rates did not
constitute a "normal element of an economy" and would not
persist in the long term.
The single currency was also given a boost by tentative
signs that cash-strapped Greece may be nearing a deal to secure
fresh funding before a loan to the International Monetary Fund
falls due on June 5.
Greece and its international creditors have converged on key
points on a cash-for-reforms deal but talks still have some room
to cover before an agreement is clinched, the country's economy
minister said early on Thursday.
"The market clearly doesn't think that the June 5 deadline
really is a deadline, and I think we're drifiting further in
that direction," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at
RBC Capital Markets. "So that's diminishing the risk premium in
the euro and propping it up as a result."
Against a basket of major currencies of which the euro is
the biggest component, the dollar edged down 0.2 percent,
pulling away from a five-week high hit on Wednesday.
"Macro funds betting on a September Fed rate hike have
increased their long exposure to the dollar, which was the main
driving force behind the rise this week," said Yunosuke Ikeda,
head of FX strategy at Nomura Securities, which has many hedge
fund clients.
"Longer-term, little stands in the way of further yen
losses," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC.
But traders added that players are now wary of potential
verbal intervention by Japanese officials to steady the yen. On
Wednesday, Japanese policymakers cautioned markets against
pushing the yen down too rapidly.
The dollar last traded a touch higher on the day at 123.685
yen. It is on track for its best month since November, gaining
almost 4 percent since the start of May.
Among commodity currencies, the Australian dollar
skidded more than half a U.S. cent after weaker-than-expected
business investment figures fuelled expectations for more easing
by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Aussie fell to $0.7671,
its lowest in six weeks.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney)