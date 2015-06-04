* Euro pauses after biggest two-day gain vs USD in over 6 years

* ECB's Draghi plays down impact of spike in bond yields

* Downbeat Australian data hits Aussie, revives RBA easing talk

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, June 4 The euro took a breather on Thursday, after its biggest two-day gain against the dollar in over six years on Thursday as the European Central Bank played down the impact of bond market volatility and the euro zone returned to inflation.

The biggest mover among major currencies on Thursday was the Australian dollar, which skidded 1 percent to $0.7708 after weak data renewed expectations of further monetary easing.

Tracking a spike in German Bund yields on Wednesday, their biggest two-day move since 1998, the euro had rallied across the board, touching a two-week high against the dollar at $1.12855 after ECB President Mario Draghi indicated the ECB would not add more stimulus because of rising yields.

But having gained over 3 percent in the two previous days, the euro edged down 0.1 percent in European trading on Thursday to $1.12595, as Bund yields came off their highs. Against the yen, the euro was 0.2 percent weaker at 139.77, having hit an almost five-month high of 140.37 in Asian trading.

News overnight that cash-strapped Greece might be coming close to a deal with its creditors and that it would make a payment due to the IMF on Friday, according to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, had only a short-lived positive impact on the common currency.

"The one thing that seems to me to be really quite astonishing over the last few months is that Greece just doesn't matter (to the foreign exchange market) at all," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon in London.

"It should, ... because we're talking about what the euro fundamentally is, but ... it is absolutely clear that the only thing the market is focused on is yield differentials."

The resurgent euro dragged down the dollar index, which slid to a near two-week low of 95.213 on Wednesday and hovered close to that at 95.415 on Thursday.

The closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report will on Friday provide a gauge of the strength of employment conditions and clues to the possible timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. The report is expected to show 225,000 jobs created in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"If Friday is weak, it means two out of the last three releases are below 200,000, and that will raise concerns that the best part of the economy is losing steam," wrote Steven Englander, global head of FX strategy, in a research note.

"If it looks as if U.S. yields were pulled up incorrectly by the German back up, while U.S. data are fading, the reversal would add pressure on the dollar." (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)