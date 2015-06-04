* Euro pauses after biggest two-day gain vs USD in over 6
years
* ECB's Draghi plays down impact of spike in bond yields
* Downbeat Australian data hits Aussie, revives RBA easing
talk
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 4 The euro took a breather on
Thursday, after its biggest two-day gain against the dollar in
over six years on Thursday as the European Central Bank played
down the impact of bond market volatility and the euro zone
returned to inflation.
The biggest mover among major currencies on Thursday was the
Australian dollar, which skidded 1 percent to $0.7708 after weak
data renewed expectations of further monetary easing.
Tracking a spike in German Bund yields on Wednesday, their
biggest two-day move since 1998, the euro had rallied across the
board, touching a two-week high against the dollar at $1.12855
after ECB President Mario Draghi indicated the ECB would
not add more stimulus because of rising yields.
But having gained over 3 percent in the two previous days,
the euro edged down 0.1 percent in European trading on Thursday
to $1.12595, as Bund yields came off their highs. Against the
yen, the euro was 0.2 percent weaker at 139.77,
having hit an almost five-month high of 140.37 in Asian trading.
News overnight that cash-strapped Greece might be coming
close to a deal with its creditors and that it would make a
payment due to the IMF on Friday, according to Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras, had only a short-lived positive impact
on the common currency.
"The one thing that seems to me to be really quite
astonishing over the last few months is that Greece just doesn't
matter (to the foreign exchange market) at all," said Simon
Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon in
London.
"It should, ... because we're talking about what the euro
fundamentally is, but ... it is absolutely clear that the only
thing the market is focused on is yield differentials."
The resurgent euro dragged down the dollar index,
which slid to a near two-week low of 95.213 on Wednesday and
hovered close to that at 95.415 on Thursday.
The closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report will on
Friday provide a gauge of the strength of employment conditions
and clues to the possible timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
next interest rate hike. The report is expected to show 225,000
jobs created in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
"If Friday is weak, it means two out of the last three
releases are below 200,000, and that will raise concerns that
the best part of the economy is losing steam," wrote Steven
Englander, global head of FX strategy, in a research note.
"If it looks as if U.S. yields were pulled up incorrectly by
the German back up, while U.S. data are fading, the reversal
would add pressure on the dollar."
