NEW YORK Feb 26 The U.S. dollar reached a fresh
one-month peak against a basket of currencies early on Thursday
afternoon as U.S. yields rose to session highs after poor demand
at an auction of $29 billion of seven-year Treasuries notes
.
The dollar index advanced to 95.357 shortly after the
seven-year debt auction before easing to 95.301, which was still
up 1.15 percent on the day.
The greenback posted further gains against the euro
as the single currency fell to a one-month low of
$1.11840. The euro was last down 1.5 percent on the day at
$1.11930.
