NEW YORK, July 29 The average daily volume in over-the-counter foreign exchange instruments in North America reached $1.0 trillion in April, an increase of 27 percent from October, 2012, according to the New York Federal Reserve-sponsored Foreign Exchange Committee.

The turnover marked the highest since the survey's inception in 2004, the committee said in a report released on Monday.

Average daily turnover in the U.S. dollar versus the Japanese yen pair accounted for roughly 47 percent of the increase in total average daily volume, the report said.