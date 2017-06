NEW YORK Feb 6 The average daily turnover in over-the-counter foreign exchange instruments hit a record $977 billion in October 2011, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve-sponsored Foreign Exchange Committee.

That was a 14 percent increase from the upwardly revised turnover figures of $856 billion in April 2011.

Volume in euro/dollar still constituted the largest share of turnover in North America to reach a new survey high $361 billion, or 37 percent of total turnover.