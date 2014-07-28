* FX turnover slips in New York

* Tokyo volume drops from Oct but up from year earlier (Adds details)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 28 The average daily currency volumes in most key financial centers around the world improved or were little changed in April from October, but were far below levels seen in the same period last year, central bank surveys showed on Monday.

Daily turnover rose in the UK, Canada, and Singapore in April this year from October, and were little changed in the United States and Australia. But volume fell in Japan where the Bank of Japan is engaged in quantitative easing that have kept interest rates at zero and volatility low.

Monthly data this year from FX settlement system CLS had shown global volumes slackening off earlier this year to an average of less than $5 trillion a day, before recovering in May and June. Volumes on major interbank dealing venues EBS and Thomson Reuters Matching are down sharply compared with last year.

Daily currency trading in London, the world's main foreign exchange center, rose 7 percent in April this year from October, a regular half-yearly survey by the Bank of England showed. The BoE survey showed overall volumes inching up to $2.402 trillion a day. Within that, spot turnover rose 3 percent from October to $795 billion per day but was down 21 percent year-over-year.

Trading in euro/dollar was 28.4 percent of total volume in London at $681.23 billion in April.

In the United States, FX volume fell sharply in April from a year earlier, led by a decline in turnover from dealer banks, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Foreign Exchange Committee. Daily volume was $811 billion in April this year, down 0.6 percent from the last survey in October and 20 percent lower than a year earlier.

The average daily spot turnover in New York was $351.69 billion in April, down 9 percent from the survey last October. But it was 32.2 percent lower than in April 2013. The decline in spot volume, however, was partially offset by growth in turnover of forwards and over-the-counter options, which grew 14 percent and 24 percent, respectively, from October.

In Tokyo, forex volume was $362.9 billion per day in April, down 2.6 percent from the October 2013 survey, according to a Bank of Japan report. Spot volume fell 12.8 percent to $109.1 billion, but this was offset by a 37.2 percent surge in currency forwards. Tokyo's daily FX volume in April was up 4.2 percent from a year ago.

In Canada, average daily turnover grew 11.3 percent to $58.2 billion in April 2014, from $52.3 billion in October. But compared with the survey from a year ago, the average daily turnover decreased 5.2 percent from $61.4 billion in April 2013.

In Australia, daily volume in all OTC forex instruments was little changed at $167.8 billion in April compared with October, but was down 8 percent than a year earlier.

In Singapore, FX turnover per day was $291 billion, up 2.96 percent from the October survey. Volume in Singapore's OTC FX derivatives grew 28.83 percent to 79 billion in April. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)