LONDON Oct 10 Trading volumes on currency
platforms run by Thomson Reuters surged by a third year-on-year
to more than $400 billion a day in September, the first month to
reflect fully a recovery in market volatility fuelled by
politics and a dollar rally.
Volatility, which tends to drive volumes higher by
increasing the potential returns for traders from day-to-day
activity, was at or around all-time lows for the first six
months of this year, stemming activity among major dealers.
But events ranging from Scotland's referendum on
independence to surprise dovish messages from the Bank of
England and European Central Bank on policy have spurred
activity and volatility over the last month.
Thomson Reuters switched methodologies earlier this
year to include volumes from all of its platforms including
Matching and buyside system FX All. As a result, the data only
goes back to the start of 2013.
The $417 billion in trading in September was the highest
since the start of that series and up 33 percent on the same
month a year earlier. Total average daily volumes in August was
$355 billion.
Average daily volumes for spot trading last month was $144.2
billion.
Average volumes at competing platform EBS rose 45 percent on
the year in September to $117.9 billion a day, the highest since
June 2013.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)