LONDON, June 11 The average daily settlement
volumes in the foreign exchange market rose in May while values
also rose, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on
Monday.
The average daily volume rose to 740,342 from 668,535 in
April.
CLS settled an average daily value of $4.51 trillion in May,
up from $4.47 trillion in April, though still down from the
$5.07 trillion recorded in March.
Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and
aggregation services, rose to 1,061,829 sides from 945,388 in
April.
The CLS Aggregation Service aggregated a daily average of
343,257 instructions, up from 289,835 in April.
The pick-up in forex volumes mirrored data from Thomson
Reuters released on Friday. This showed average FX spot volumes
traded on Thomson Reuters platforms rose to $154 billion in May
from $130 billion in April, the highest recorded this year.
It was still lower from a year earlier when average daily
volumes topped $161 billion.