LONDON, June 11 The average daily settlement volumes in the foreign exchange market rose in May while values also rose, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on Monday.

The average daily volume rose to 740,342 from 668,535 in April.

CLS settled an average daily value of $4.51 trillion in May, up from $4.47 trillion in April, though still down from the $5.07 trillion recorded in March.

Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, rose to 1,061,829 sides from 945,388 in April.

The CLS Aggregation Service aggregated a daily average of 343,257 instructions, up from 289,835 in April.

The pick-up in forex volumes mirrored data from Thomson Reuters released on Friday. This showed average FX spot volumes traded on Thomson Reuters platforms rose to $154 billion in May from $130 billion in April, the highest recorded this year.

It was still lower from a year earlier when average daily volumes topped $161 billion.