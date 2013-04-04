LONDON, April 4 Average daily foreign exchange
spot volumes on the EBS trading platform fell 19 percent in
March from February, parent company ICAP said on
Thursday.
Volumes traded dropped to $120.4 billion from $149 billion.
The latest figures also showed a drop of 2 percent from March
2012, when volumes totalled $122.7 billion.
A spokeswoman for ICAP said the decline was down to renewed
concerns among investors about the euro zone as a financial
crisis unfolded in Cyprus, and quieter markets in the week
before the Easter holiday.
There was a surge in foreign exchange activity in January
and February, when many banks reported record volumes,
particularly in the Japanese yen.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.