LONDON, March 3 Foreign exchange spot volumes on
the EBS platform dropped below $100 billion a day in February,
down more than a quarter on the previous month as the world's
biggest financial market took a breather after some huge swings
in the first weeks of 2015.
Volumes on EBS sank to a daily average of $70.6 billion last
July, the lowest in the decade of data that parent company ICAP
provides on its website, but in general have recovered
since.
Despite the fall off in February, the average for the past
12 months is still a touch higher than a year ago, up to $96.9
billion from $95.8 billion. In February alone, they averaged
$94.1 billion compared to $83.5 billion a year ago and $129.6
billion in January.
EBS is one of the main venues for banks and other major
players trading the dollar, euro, yen and Swiss
franc but, along with the other major interdealer platform run
by Thomson Reuters, it has struggled in the face of new
competitors and a growing internalisation of flows on banks' own
systems.
Market volatility tends to drive volumes of trade and
January was a turbulent month for the FX market, with a shock
move on Jan. 15 by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its
more-than three-year-old franc cap against the euro.
Volatility also spiked on Jan. 22, when the
European Central Bank launched a quantitative easing programme
which, though long-awaited, surprised markets with its size: 1.1
trillion euros of bond purchases over 18 months.
