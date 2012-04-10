UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
LONDON, April 10 The average daily value of transactions settled in the foreign exchange market crossed $5 trillion in March, with the volume of currency payment instructions also picking up from a month earlier, FX settlement system CLS Bank said on Tuesday.
CLS settled an average daily value of $5.07 trillion, up from $4.68 trillion in February and well above the $4.24 trillion registered in January. This is the second time values have risen above $5 trillion having zoomed past that level in June last year, according to CLS.
Volumes submitted to CLS in March rose to 1,070,371, up 5 percent from February. The average daily volume rose to 770,109 from 724,132 in February.
The CLS Aggregation Service aggregated a daily average of 312,185 instructions, up from 306,504 in February and 189,569 at the end of last year. This was the highest monthly figure recorded to date, the bank said in a statement.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.