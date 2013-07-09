LONDON, July 9 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
rose in June from a month earlier, company data showed on
Tuesday.
Average daily spot volumes were $147 billion in June, up
from $140 billion in May and $143 billion in June 2012.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes rose to $123
billion in June from $108 billion in May. Volumes were up 24
percent from June 2012 when they were $99 billion.
The company said June 26 saw the highest single day volume
on FXall with $187 billion traded, adding that the jump in
volumes across platforms was due to increased volatility in
Chinese foreign exchange markets.
Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters
in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said
volumes rose by 2 percent in June. Volumes, though, were down 6
percent from a year ago.
EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the euro,
the yen and the Swiss franc. Thomson Reuters
platforms provide better liquidity for other currencies like the
British pound and the Australian and Canadian
dollars.