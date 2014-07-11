LONDON, July 11 Daily currency trading volumes
on Thomson Reuters Matching rose on the month for the
first time since January in June, while volumes for buyside
platform FXAll hit a record high of $141 billion, the company
said on Friday.
Volumes at rival platform EBS have also recovered
slightly over the past two months, up to $77 billion daily in
June, but it has still been a lean year for both of the foreign
exchange market's main venues.
Daily trade on Thomson Reuters Matching fell in annual terms
in June to $94 billion from $147 billion a year earlier. Volumes
on EBS a year ago stood at $128.8 billion.
The fall is the result broadly of the low volatility - and
hence lower volumes - that has marked major currency markets for
much of the past 12 months but it also comes as other venues
threaten the traditional dominance of EBS and Matching.
The slight recovery in June came as global settlement system
CLS reported daily volumes in the market overall surged back to
$5.46 trillion, up $500 billion on a month earlier. Much of that
overall number is accounted for by the double-counting of
currency pairs, as well as derivatives and forwards trading and
internalised transactions at banks.
Volumes at Thomson Reuters' multidealer platform FXAll were
up from $127 billion in May and $123 billion in June a year ago.
