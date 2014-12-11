LONDON Dec 11 Foreign exchange volumes on
currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters rose by 16 percent
year-on-year to $347 billion in November, slowed from a 20
percent rise a month earlier by a broadly calmer tone in major
currency markets.
Volumes had surged in October across most foreign exchange
platforms after the Bank of Japan stunned markets with another
round of monetary easing, provoking a sharp decline in the value
of the yen.
Since then volumes have eased, although continued turbulence
in emerging market currencies should keep trade reasonably
vigorous going into the year-end when volumes tend to drop off.
Average spot daily volumes on Thomson Reuters platforms in
November were $120 billion, down from $134.8 billion clocked in
October and well below the $144.2 billion seen in September.
Daily spot foreign exchange volumes on Thomson Reuters'
competitor, EBS, which has a dominant share of business in the
dollar, yen and the euro were at $123 billion, down from
$129.9 billion October.
Daily volumes on EBS, owned by ICAP had hit a
three-year high of $250 billion on Oct. 31, the day the BoJ
announced it would conduct more quantitative easing.
