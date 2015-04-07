LONDON, April 7 Foreign exchange spot volumes on
the EBS platform rose back above $100 billion a day in March, up
by 22 percent from February and by 30 percent from a year ago,
helped by another handful of big swings in major currency rates.
Trading on EBS, the main venue for banks and other major
institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the
dollar, have recovered since hitting a daily average of $70.6
billion last July, the lowest in the decade of data that parent
company ICAP provides on its website.
While trading was weaker in February, the average for the 12
months to March 31 rose from the year before to $99.1 billion
compared with $93.2 billion.
In March alone, volumes averaged $114.5 billion compared
with $88.4 billion a year ago and $94.1 billion in February.
The figures all broadly reflect a recovery since the middle
of last year in the volatility of currency rates that traders
rely on to drive client interest and returns.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Anirban Nag/Hugh
Lawson)