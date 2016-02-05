LONDON Feb 5 Currency trading through online
retail brokers fell by roughly 10 percent to $279.5 billion a
day in the fourth quarter of last year, industry data showed on
Friday.
Previously viewed as a sideshow to the wholesale trading
between banks and big investment and pension funds that forms
the core of the $4.5 trillion a day global currency market, the
retail sector has grown steadily in the last three years.
A drop in wholesale volumes over the past year has also made
retail accounts a bigger percentage of overall market activity,
but the new quarterly numbers showed trading was down at the end
of last year in both quarterly and annual terms.
Signs that retail volumes are also flagging would be further
bad news for an industry squeezed by tightening margins on
trading and the broad impression that a decade of constant
growth may have topped out.
Volumes at five of the top six retail brokers had fallen by
25 percent or more, data and estimates compiled by industry news
and analysis website Finance Magnates (www.financemagnates.com)
showed.
Two Asia-focussed brokers - GMO Click and DMM.com -
continued to lead the website's rankings in terms of monthly
volumes, trading a total of around half a trillion each on the
month.
Daily trade in Japan - the biggest market for small
leveraged bets on currency movements from non-institutional
players - fell by almost $50 billion to $111 billion a day.
The numbers, seen by Reuters but not verified with each of
the companies, showed volumes at U.S.-based Gain Capital
and Denmark's Saxobank fell by 25 percent.
FXCM rose one spot to third place thanks to a fall
in volumes of just 2 percent on the quarter.
