NEW YORK Nov 24 The euro rose to session highs
against the dollar and yen in mid-morning U.S. trading on Monday
after European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens
Weidmann said more steps to solve low inflation are difficult
and could encounter legal limits.
Earlier traders had speculated the ECB would embark more
stimulus including purchases of sovereign government bonds to
help euro zone's struggling economy.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.2431 and was
up 0.9 percent at 147.18 yen.
(Reporting by Richard Leong and Michael Connor)