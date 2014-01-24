LONDON Jan 24 The safe-haven yen and Swiss
franc rallied on Friday as investors sought refuge in both these
currencies from an emerging market and global stocks sell off.
Both the dollar and the euro fell more than 1 percent
against the yen as a sell off in stock markets
intensified. The dollar fell 1.2 percent to a 1-1/2 month low of
102.06 yen while the euro was down at 139.85, its lowest since
early December 2013.
The euro fell to a near one-month low against the Swiss
franc, dropping to 1.2227 francs. The dollar was also
down 0.6 percent at 0.8920 francs, having hit a
three-week low earlier.