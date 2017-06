NEW YORK May 30 The dollar extended losses against the yen on Wednesday to hit its lowest since mid-February as investors piled money into the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The dollar fell as low as 78.882 yen on trading platform EBS and last traded down 0.7 percent at 78.90.

The euro slid 1.4 percent to 97.99 yen after falling as low as 97.90 on Reuters data, the lowest since mid-January.