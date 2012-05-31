NEW YORK May 31 The dollar slid to a session low against the yen on Thursday after the release of U.S. first-quarter growth and weekly jobless claims data.

The dollar slid as low as 78.61 yen on Reuters data. It was last down 0.6 percent at 78.65.

The euro briefly added to gains and last traded up 0.3 percent at $1.2403.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose last week for the fourth straight week, while first-quarter growth was revised lower.