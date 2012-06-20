NEW YORK, June 20 (The dollar accelerated gains against the yen on Wednesday, hitting session highs, with traders citing a yen-bearish think-tank report suggesting there could be disagreement among parties about a consumption tax hike in Japan.

The dollar hit session highs of 79.37 and was last at 79.33 yen, up 0.5 percent. Traders said there is topside resistance at 79.50.