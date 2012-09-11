FOREX-Dollar firm after pulling off lows vs yen, Aussie awaits RBA
* Dollar/yen steady after moving off low thanks to US yield bounce
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest in more than three months against the yen on Tuesday, undermined by expectations the Federal Reserve will further ease monetary policy after a string of soft U.S. economic data.
The dollar fell as low as 77.86 yen, its weakest level since June 1. it was last at 77.96 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.
* Dollar/yen steady after moving off low thanks to US yield bounce
WASHINGTON, June 5 The White House plans to nominate Joseph Otting, a former banking executive and associate of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, to regulate national banks as comptroller of the currency, a White House official said on Monday.