NEW YORK, Sept 11 The U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest in more than three months against the yen on Tuesday, undermined by expectations the Federal Reserve will further ease monetary policy after a string of soft U.S. economic data.

The dollar fell as low as 77.86 yen, its weakest level since June 1. it was last at 77.96 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.