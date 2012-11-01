'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner shares 20 pct -Barron's
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Nov 1 The dollar rose to a session peak against the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S. employment increased by 158,000 private sector jobs in October.
The number was higher than expectations for an increase of 135,000 jobs.
The dollar hit 80.12 yen on Reuters data and was last up 0.4 percent at 80.09.
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents