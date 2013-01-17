Brazil's OGPar files for permission to exit bankruptcy
SAO PAULO, June 2 Óleo e Gás Participações SA , the oil firm founded by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday it filed for permission from a court in Rio de Janeiro to exit bankruptcy.
NEW YORK Jan 17 The U.S. dollar soared past 90 yen on Thursday, taking out a key options barrier and hitting a fresh 2-1/2-year peak against the Japanese currency.
The greenback posted a high of 90.10 yen, its strongest level since June 2010. It was last trading at 89.95 yen, up 1.7 percent on the session.
All the yen crosses hit session peaks as well, with the euro climbing to 120.57, the highest since May 2011. The euro last traded at 120.36, up 2.5 percent.
June 2 The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were little changed at the open after data showed job growth slowed in May, suggesting that a rebound in the labor market was losing steam.