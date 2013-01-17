NEW YORK Jan 17 The U.S. dollar soared past 90 yen on Thursday, taking out a key options barrier and hitting a fresh 2-1/2-year peak against the Japanese currency.

The greenback posted a high of 90.10 yen, its strongest level since June 2010. It was last trading at 89.95 yen, up 1.7 percent on the session.

All the yen crosses hit session peaks as well, with the euro climbing to 120.57, the highest since May 2011. The euro last traded at 120.36, up 2.5 percent.