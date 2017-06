NEW YORK Feb 11 The dollar and euro surged against the yen in late afternoon trade on Monday after U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard said the United States supports Japan's efforts to reinvigorate growth and end deflation.

The dollar rose as high as 94.42 yen on Reuters data, the highest since early May 2010. It last traded up 1.8 percent at 94.33 yen.

The euro rose 2.1 percent to 126.46 yen, after touching as high as 126.59 yen.