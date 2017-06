NEW YORK Feb 14 The yen rallied to session highs versus the dollar and euro on Thursday as investors pared bearish bets on the Japanese currency.

The dollar fell as low as 92.92 yen and last traded at 93.08, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro fell as low as 123.79 yen and last traded at 124.08, down 1.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.