NEW YORK Feb 21 The dollar extended losses against the yen on Thursday after data showing U.S. initial jobless claims were higher than expected in the latest week.

U.S. jobless claims rose to 362,000 last week, compared with expectations for a 355,000 increase.

The dollar fell to 93.08 yen following the report and was last at 93.13, down 0.5 percent on the day.