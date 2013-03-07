US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, March 7 The dollar rallied to its highest against the yen since August, 2009, using Reuters data, on expectations of aggressive easing from the Bank of Japan in the future.
The dollar was last up 1 percent against the yen at 94.95 yen with the session peak at 95.06 yen.
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* announced an amendment to the effective dates of its multi-year, national agreement with humana inc. Announced on may 1, 2017.