NEW YORK, March 18 The dollar recouped most of its losses against the yen to hit a session high in early afternoon trade on Monday.

The dollar briefly turned little changed and hit a session high of 95.22 yen on Reuters data. It was last at 95.18 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day.

A bailout plan for Cyprus that will tax bank deposits spurred contagion worries in the euro zone and boosted demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.