NEW YORK, March 21 The dollar fell more than 1 percent against the yen in early afternoon trade on Thursday as comments from new Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda disappointed some investors who had expected stronger hints of aggressive monetary easing.

Heavy selling in the euro/yen pair also weighed on the dollar against the yen, traders said.

The dollar fell to 94.86 yen on Reuters data, and was last down 1.2 percent at 94.91 yen.

The euro lost 1.5 percent to 122.34 yen.