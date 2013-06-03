BRIEF-Vanguard's former CEO Bogle says stocks are expensive - CNBC
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
NEW YORK, June 3 The dollar fell to its lowest since May 9 against the yen on Monday and slid quickly versus the euro after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May for the first time in six months.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity in May fell to 49.0 from 50.7 in April, short of expectations for 50.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector.
The dollar fell as low as 99.63 yen, its weakest in nearly a month. It was last at 99.73 yen, down 0.7 percent. The euro quickly recovered against the dollar after hitting session lows a few minutes earlier, and last traded at $1.3020, up 0.2 percent.
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
OTTAWA, April 10 Canadian housing starts jumped in March to their highest level in nearly a decade on a sharp rise for multifamily buildings, defying expectations of a slowdown, data showed on Monday.