UPDATE 1-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
NEW YORK, June 5 The U.S. dollar fell below 99 yen on Wednesday to trade one percent lower as investors sought the safety of the Japanese currency in a general retreat from risky assets.
Wall Street stock indexes posted sharp losses, while U.S. Treasuries saw bids amid nervousness about this Friday's non-farm payrolls report, which some feared could disappoint following softer-than-expected private sector jobs data.
The dollar fell as low as 98.99 yen, down 1 percent. It was last at 99.12, down 0.9 percent.
WARSAW, March 29 Griffin Premium RE, part of Poland-focused Griffin Real Estate, said on Wednesday it set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 5.7 zlotys per share, which values the offer at 508 million zlotys ($129.42 million).
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from strong U.S. shares overnight.