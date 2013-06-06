JGBs mostly higher, underpinned by solid demand at 10-year sale
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bonds mostly gained on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven buying as equities dipped and on decent results at an auction of 10-year JGBs.
NEW YORK, June 6 The dollar plunged three percent against the yen on Thursday, briefly dipping below 96, as investors sold the greenback on worries about Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
Investors have built massive long positions on the dollar on the expectation that some upbeat U.S. economic data would lead to a reduction of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program. But recent U.S. data has been inconsistent at best.
The dollar fell to 95.96 yen yen, down 3 percent on the day. That was lowest since mid-April. It was last at 96.35 yen, down 2.7 percent.
The greenback also slid against the euro, Swiss franc, sterling, Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars.
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1