NEW YORK Aug 1 The dollar extended gains, hitting session highs against the yen on Thursday, boosted by across-the-board buying of the greenback on comments from the European Central Bank president that interest rates in the euro zone would remain low for some time.

Traders sold euros and bought dollars after ECB President Mario Draghi's remarks. Dollar-buying has more or less spread to the broader market.

The dollar rose to the day's peak of 98.97 yen and was last at 98.85, up 1 percent. The greenback was on track for its strongest daily performance versus the yen in nearly a month.