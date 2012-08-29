NEW YORK Aug 29 The dollar climbed to a session peak versus the yen on Wednesday after data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to their highest level in more than two years in July.

The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.70 yen, having hit a session high of 78.74 on Reuters data.

The euro extended declines to as low as $1.2519 on Reuters data, and was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2528.