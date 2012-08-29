UPDATE 2-Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from S.Africa's Datatec for $800 mln
* Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)
NEW YORK Aug 29 The dollar climbed to a session peak versus the yen on Wednesday after data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to their highest level in more than two years in July.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.70 yen, having hit a session high of 78.74 on Reuters data.
The euro extended declines to as low as $1.2519 on Reuters data, and was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2528.
* Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)
* Announces the successful launch of a us$300 million bond, six-year,with a 5.25% coupon