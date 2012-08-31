BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
NEW YORK Aug 31 The dollar extended declines against the yen to hit a session low in early trade on Friday ahead of a much-awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
The dollar slid as low as 78.33 yen on Reuters data and was last at 78.36, down 0.3 percent on the day.
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing