NEW YORK, April 8 The U.S. dollar and the euro rallied to multi-year highs against the Japanese yen on Monday after the Bank of Japan kicked off its aggressive program of monetary easing.

The dollar hit a high of 99.19 yen, its highest since May 2009. It last traded at 99.14, up 1.7 percent on the day.

The euro hit a high of 129.11 yen, its highest since January 2010. It last traded at 128.98, up 1.8 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.