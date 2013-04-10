NEW YORK, April 10 The dollar hit a four-year high against the yen on Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting.

The dollar rose to 99.72 yen on Reuters data and was last at 99.63 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day.

A few U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers expected to taper the pace of asset purchases by midyear and end them later this year, while several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative easing program by year-end, according to minutes of the Fed's March meeting.