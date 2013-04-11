BRIEF-Moody's says global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
NEW YORK, April 11 The U.S. dollar traded flat against the Japanese yen on Thursday, edging closer to the psychologically-important 100 mark.
The dollar last traded at 99.78 yen, flat on the day and not far from the session high of 99.84. It touched 99.87 yen on Wednesday, its highest level since April 2009, according to Reuters data.
* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
WASHINGTON, May 30 Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday he would sign deals for U.S. goods and services worth $15 billion to $17 billion during his visit to Washington, D.C., mainly for high technology products and for services.